Sleet is expected in mountainous areas tomorrow and Wednesday; There will be frost on Thursday, Friday and Saturday morning.

The region is expected to be under the influence of the low pressure system and a cold and humid air mass between 19 and 25 January.

According to the latest forecast by the Met Office, the weather will be partly cloudy tomorrow, there will be torrential rain in the evening hours turn to sleet in mountainous areas; partly cloudy on Wednesday, rainy in the early hours of the day and sleet in mountainous areas.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be less cloudy, there will be frost in the morning. It will be partly cloudy on Sunday and Monday.

The highest air temperatures will be around 11 – 14 C in the first half of the week inland and on the coast, and around 15-18 C in the second half.

Winds, in the first half the week, will be moderately strong from the north and west, from time to time, becoming strong ahead of rainfall. In the second half, the wind is expected to blow moderate from the north and east.

