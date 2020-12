Municipal teams used tractors to clear the roads in Büyükkonuk, after heavy hail storms turned the region white today.

In some regions agricultural land suffered damage from the downpour.

Heavy rain also affected the Karpaz region. The Çayırova-Büyükkonuk road was closed to traffic due to heavy rains in Büyükkonuk and Mehmetçik region in the morning. Puddles formed on the Mehmetçik-Çayırova intersections of the İskele-Karpaz Highway.

Yeniduzen