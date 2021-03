Heavy goods vehicles have been permitted to use the Nicosia-Kyrenia highway again. For a long time vehicles weighing over 5 tons were forbidden to use the mountain road because of the dangers to traffic at the Ciklos bend, where there have been a number of fatal accidents.

The Ministry of Public Works and Transport has decided to open the Nicosia-Kyrenia Highway to trucks and lorries over 5 tons as of today.

Kibris Postasi