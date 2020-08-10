Residents have been warned to avoid going in the sun when it is at its hottest and to watch their diets. According to a report from Dr Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital in Nicosia, 1,179 people underwent emergency angiography and other medical interventions in the past seven months and seven people died during this period. The highest number of visitors with heart attack symptoms to the hospital were in July, when the greatest number of serious operations took place.

During the seven months from January to July, 351 patients had a stent implant, while 101 people had open heart surgery.

The distribution of the number of people who underwent emergency angiography and other intervention by months is as follows:

January – 170 patients

February – 162 patients

March – 62 patients

April – 84 patients

May – 146 patients

June – 206 patients

July – 349 patients

While all attention on the health of the country has focused on the Covid-19 epidemic, experts warned of the increased likelihood of heart attacks in the summer months.

According to data compiled by Dr Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital, the highest number of angiograms were performed in July.

During this month, 349 people applied to the hospital for heart disease and underwent angiography.

The lowest number of angiograms performed was 62 in March.

Cardiovascular surgeons have pointed out the increase in the number of heart attacks adding that serious studies should be undertaken on health in general. They have advised citizens to pay particular attention to their activities in the summer months.

Head of the Cardiology Clinic Dr Gülgün Vaiz said: “Don’t surrender to heart deaths at a young age. Stay in the shade as much as possible in very hot hours between 10.00 and 16.00 in the morning, do not consume heavy meals, fried or ready-to-eat food.”

