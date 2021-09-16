Fifty thousand AstraZeneca vaccines sent to the Turkish Cypriots by the European Union are being returned because they are not being used, Yeniduzen reported.

Sources at the Ministry of Health say that there was no demand for the vaccines in question. Currently the authorities have initiated a return of the vaccines which expire at the end of October.

Officials at the Ministry of Health who wanted to return the 50,000 vaccines two weeks ago, submitted a return request via the Bi-Communal Health Committee.

Only thirty thousand out of the eighty thousand doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine received in August, were used.

