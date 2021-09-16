LGC News logo

Health Ministry To Return 50K Doses of AstraZeneca

  • 3 seconds ago

North Cyprus News - AstraZeneca VaccineFifty thousand AstraZeneca vaccines sent to the Turkish Cypriots by the European Union are being returned because they are not being used, Yeniduzen reported.

Sources at the Ministry of Health say that there was no demand for the vaccines in question. Currently the authorities have initiated a return of the vaccines which expire at the end of October.

Officials at the Ministry of Health who wanted to return the 50,000 vaccines two weeks ago, submitted a return request via the Bi-Communal Health Committee. 

Only thirty thousand out of the eighty thousand doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine received in August, were used. 

Yeniduzen

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on pinterest
Share on email

Other Stories

 

Other Stories

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved |

LGC News

Facebook