The Ministry of Health has revised the COVID-19 risk categories by country.

As of Wednesday, 5 August, the country categories are as follows:

Category A

Austria Denmark Estonia Finland South Korea Ireland Switzerland Iceland Japan Liechtenstein Lithuania Latvia Hungary Maldives Malta Norway Poland Slovakia Slovenia New Zealand Canada Thailand

Category B

1-Australia

2-Belgium

3-Italy

4-Croatia

5-Holland

6-Czech Republic

7-Andora

8-Monaco

9-Vatican

10-San Marino

11-Georgia

12-Rwanda

13 Tunisia

14-Uruguay

15-China

16-United Arab Emirates

17-Bosnia and Herzegovina

18 Lebanon

19-Singapore

20-Turkey

21-Jordan

22-Germany

23 Greece

24- Kuwait

Category C

United States

2-Brazil

3-Argentina

4-Serbia

5-Montenegro

6-Portugal

7-Sweden

8-Luxemburg

9-Romania

10 India

11-United Kingdom

12 Iran

Israel Kazakhstan

15-Kosovo

16 Mexico

17 Egypt

18 Pakistan

19 Russia

20-Türkmenistan

21 Bangladesh

22-Philippines

23- Iraq

24-Spain

25-France

26-Bulgaria

Algeria

28-Fas

29-Qatar

Yenduzen