Health Ministry Revises Country Categories for Covid-19

1 hour ago
The Ministry of Health has revised the COVID-19 risk categories by country.

As of Wednesday, 5 August, the country categories are as follows:

 

Category A

  1. Austria      
  2. Denmark
  3. Estonia
  4. Finland
  5. South Korea
  6. Ireland
  7. Switzerland
  8. Iceland
  9. Japan
  10. Liechtenstein
  11. Lithuania
  12. Latvia
  13. Hungary
  14. Maldives
  15. Malta
  16. Norway
  17. Poland
  18. Slovakia
  19. Slovenia
  20. New Zealand
  21. Canada
  22. Thailand

 

Category B

1-Australia

2-Belgium

3-Italy

4-Croatia

5-Holland

6-Czech Republic

7-Andora

8-Monaco

9-Vatican

10-San Marino

11-Georgia

12-Rwanda

13 Tunisia

14-Uruguay

15-China

16-United Arab Emirates

17-Bosnia and Herzegovina

18 Lebanon

19-Singapore

20-Turkey

21-Jordan 

22-Germany

23 Greece

24- Kuwait 

 

Category C

United States

2-Brazil

 3-Argentina

4-Serbia

5-Montenegro             

6-Portugal

7-Sweden    

8-Luxemburg

9-Romania

10 India

11-United Kingdom   

12 Iran          

  1. Israel          
  2. Kazakhstan    

15-Kosovo    

16 Mexico

17 Egypt

18 Pakistan

19 Russia             

20-Türkmenistan

21 Bangladesh

22-Philippines

23- Iraq

24-Spain

25-France

26-Bulgaria

  1. Algeria

28-Fas

29-Qatar

Yenduzen

