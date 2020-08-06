The Ministry of Health has revised the COVID-19 risk categories by country.
As of Wednesday, 5 August, the country categories are as follows:
Category A
- Austria
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- South Korea
- Ireland
- Switzerland
- Iceland
- Japan
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Latvia
- Hungary
- Maldives
- Malta
- Norway
- Poland
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- New Zealand
- Canada
- Thailand
Category B
1-Australia
2-Belgium
3-Italy
4-Croatia
5-Holland
6-Czech Republic
7-Andora
8-Monaco
9-Vatican
10-San Marino
11-Georgia
12-Rwanda
13 Tunisia
14-Uruguay
15-China
16-United Arab Emirates
17-Bosnia and Herzegovina
18 Lebanon
19-Singapore
20-Turkey
21-Jordan
22-Germany
23 Greece
24- Kuwait
Category C
United States
2-Brazil
3-Argentina
4-Serbia
5-Montenegro
6-Portugal
7-Sweden
8-Luxemburg
9-Romania
10 India
11-United Kingdom
12 Iran
- Israel
- Kazakhstan
15-Kosovo
16 Mexico
17 Egypt
18 Pakistan
19 Russia
20-Türkmenistan
21 Bangladesh
22-Philippines
23- Iraq
24-Spain
25-France
26-Bulgaria
- Algeria
28-Fas
29-Qatar
