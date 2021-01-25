Health Minister Dr. Ali Pilli said on Sunday that 27 new cases of Covid-19 had been detected in the last 24 hours, of which 21 cases were local and two people had died.

One patient that died from the virus was a man aged 56 who had a heart condition, the other patient, a 46 year old man had no preexisting health conditions.

Dr. Pilli offered his condolences to all those who lost their lives and all their family and loved ones.

Minister Pilli noted that six of the cases reported were the contacts of the cases detected before and they were under observation during this period, while 21 people were local cases.

Pilli stated that seven of the cases were from Nicosia, 19 were from Kyrenia and one case was in the Güzelyurt region.

There have been 2,039 cases reported so far and there have been 14 deaths from the virus.

Yeniduzen