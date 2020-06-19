The TRNC Health Minister Ali Pilli on Thursday said that efforts to construct a pandemic hospital were continuing.

Speaking at Thursday’s session of parliament, Pilli said that the hospital would be completed within the shortest period of time.

Pilli noted that said that the coronavirus pandemic had revealed, once again, the importance of upgrading and improving the country’s health infrastructure.

He also said that work on an epidemiological report was continuing and that the number of tests being carried out was sufficient.

The report will be submitted to the bicommunal Technical Committee on Health as soon as it is completed, he added.

The health minister also announced that 10 genetic molecular experts and 40 new nurses will be hired which will allow for more tests to be carried out.

Regarding the issue of reopening ports of entry, Pilli said that all procedures were to be carried out on the basis of recommendations from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Regarding concerns expressed about passenger arrivals from Turkey, Pilli explained that the decision to place Turkey in category A among lower risk countries had been made on the basis of figures at the time.

“The number of daily cases in Turkey was not so high when we took the decision. We decided on the basis of data provided by the World Health Organisation,” he said.

BRT