Following 507 tests for Covid-19 performed on Sunday, no positive cases were found as a result of the tests. three people will be retested.

Minister of Health Ali Pilli reported on developments regarding Covid-19 in a live broadcast on Kibris Haberci.

Stating that the rapid test results of three people will be IG and the IMG result will be positive, Pilli stated that these people will undergo a PCR test and informed that the total number of tests reached 14,900. Minister Pilli noted that today, tests have been performed in Nicosia State Hospital, Cengiz Topel Hospital, Famagusta State Hospital Fever and Cough Polyclinics. He added that workers in Dipkarpaz and Kumyalı and the members of the police at the Famagusta Police Department were tested, Pilli emphasised that staff at some workplaces to open in Famagusta and Eziç staff in that region were also tested.

Also, Minister Pilli, who stated that 358 blood samples were taken in Yeni Erenköy and that rapid tests will be done this evening, stated that samples were taken from 39 different workplaces and 12 villages. Minister Pilli mentioned that only road sweepers and municipal teams in Yenierenköy have not been screened yet and that they will be screened in the coming days. In addition, Pilli stated that tests were conducted in 139 businesses operating in Famagusta and Yenierenköy, markets, pharmacies, hardware stores and 38 areas, and that the results will come out in the next few hours.

Yeniduzen