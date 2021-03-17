A press conference was held this morning to introduce the new digital vaccine information system, Yeniduzen reports.

Minister of Health Ünal Üstel who addressed the conference, said that there were three goals regarding combatting the Covid-19 pandemic. These were an online vaccine information system for desktop and mobile, home quarantine and online monitoring of the vaccination programme from a central hub.

The health minister also said that administering the AstraZeneca vaccine had been suspended. He said that 1,500 who had been vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine were being followed up for any negative after effects, and so far none had been reported.

Additionally, Minister Üstel said that test kits to trace virus mutations had been imported. Tests were being performed at Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital and the results would be shared, Üstel said.

Once again, the health minister called on the public to observe the Covid-19 rules – wearing masks, social distancing and hand hygiene.

Yeniduzen