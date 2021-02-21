Prime Minister Ersan Saner has dismissed Health Minister Ali Pilli from his post.

He has been replaced by Transport Minister Ünal Üstel. Meanwhile Resmiye Canaltay will replace Üstel as transport minister.

PM Saner said: “I think that the change of ministers will be beneficial for both Ali Pilli and our country”.

The decision to dismiss Dr Pilli has been approved by President Ersin Tatar.

Prime Minister Saner made the following statement:

“The National Unity Party is a party with a wealth of members that can successfully serve our people. Dear Ali Pilli has provided valuable services to our people as the Minister of Health for nearly 20 months. I thank him once again for his services. The pandemic, which has affected the whole world for about a year, has significantly affected life in our country. At this point, I thought that a change of duty would be beneficial for both Dr. Pilli and our country, so I found it appropriate to change the cabinet.

“I believe that Mr. Üstel, who has served our people as a health worker and minister for years, will successfully fulfill his new duty. Having served our party at all levels for many years. I trust Resmiye Canaltay will be successful in the Ministry of Public Works and Transport with his knowledge”.

Kibris Postasi