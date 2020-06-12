The Minister of Tourism and Environment Ünal Üstel on Thursday said work was underway to make it compulsory for tourists planning to visit the TRNC to acquire health insurance including coverage for Covid-19.

“I’m planning not to allow tourists into the country as of July 1 if the health insurance scheme is not adopted,” Üstel said as he revealed his ministry’s plans for the tourism season on a programme on BRT.

The TRNC Tourism and Environment Minister said that the criteria for reopening the country to tourists would emerge at Thursday’s cabinet meeting.

“We are currently considering setting three different categories, those arriving from high risk countries, those arriving from low risk countries and those arriving from countries with barely any new cases.

“We shall be clarifying the conditions for arrivals,” he said.

Minister Üstel said that they were considering allowing individuals who possess a negative PCR test carried out in the last 72 hours before their arrival.

“Our initial plan is to accept tourists or arrivals from Turkey. A second phase may include countries such as Germany or Eastern European countries,” he added.

BRT