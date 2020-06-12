Latest Headlines

Health Insurance to be Compulsory For Tourists

5 hours ago
653 Less than a minute
North Cyprus News - Tourism - Minister - Unal - Ustel
Minister of Tourism – Ünal Üstel

The Minister of Tourism and Environment Ünal Üstel on Thursday said work was underway to make it compulsory for tourists planning to visit the TRNC to acquire health insurance including coverage for Covid-19.

I’m planning not to allow tourists into the country as of July 1 if the health insurance scheme is not adopted,” Üstel said as he revealed his ministry’s plans for the tourism season on a programme on BRT.

The TRNC Tourism and Environment Minister said that the criteria for reopening the country to tourists would emerge at Thursday’s cabinet meeting.

We are currently considering setting three different categories, those arriving from high risk countries, those arriving from low risk countries and those arriving from countries with barely any new cases.

“We shall be clarifying the conditions for arrivals,” he said.

Minister Üstel said that they were considering allowing individuals who possess a negative PCR test carried out in the last 72 hours before their arrival.

Our initial plan is to accept tourists or arrivals from Turkey. A second phase may include countries such as Germany or Eastern European countries,” he added.

BRT

Related Articles

Photo of Cabinet Announces Three Categories of Tourists

Cabinet Announces Three Categories of Tourists

9 seconds ago
Photo of TRNC Aggrieved at Sovereign Bases Agreement

TRNC Aggrieved at Sovereign Bases Agreement

5 hours ago
Photo of Plane Carrying 160 Citizens Lands at Ercan

Plane Carrying 160 Citizens Lands at Ercan

6 hours ago
Photo of No Date Set For Scheduled Flights: Atakan

No Date Set For Scheduled Flights: Atakan

1 day ago
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker