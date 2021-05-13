The Supreme Committee on Infectious Diseases have announced changes to Covid rules, Yeniduzen reports.

Curfew

Curfew hours will change from Monday, 17 May, and will begin one hour later from 10pm to 5am between Monday to Saturday. Sunday rules remain the same, all-day curfew remains in place with the exception of meeting basic needs, eg. visiting the pharmacy or purchasing fuel.

Shops and Cafes and Restaurants

Retail and merchandising services and all services/sectors which are permitted to operate may do so between 8:30am and 9pm; markets between 7am and 9pm, restaurants, cafes, patisseries and taverns may open between 10am and 9.30pm. Market stall holders must take a PCR test every seven days.

Family Gatherings

Families may gather in numbers up to 10 people.

Quarantine

Those who have tested positive for Covid-19 or have been in contact with an infected person need only quarantine for 10 days instead of 14 days. Following which, on provision of a negative PCR test, their quarantine will end.

Home quarantine is permitted for people under 18 and over 60

Live Music

Live music can be played in the open areas of restaurants, patisseries, cafes and taverns from Monday, 17 May. Musicians performing will be required to repeat PCR tests every seven days. In addition, a letter of undertaking will be signed by these sectors and if it is determined that the specified rules are not complied with, those sectors may be closed.

Schools

Face to face education will continue for 12th Grade students.

Beaches and Swimming Pools

Access will be given to beaches and swimming pools within certain criteria. Within the scope of the measures to be applied on beach and swimming areas, it will be mandatory for guests and employees to wear a mask.

At least one staff member responsible for the entire operation of the beach and swimming area will be permanently present. In these areas, the social distance will be at least 1.5 meters. The distance between the sunbeds will also be set at least 1.5 meters.

Further Easing of Restrictions

It has been proposed that, as of Thursday, 27 May, the curfew be shortened by one more hour and begin between 11pm and 5am every day, including Sunday.

