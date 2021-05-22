The decisions of the Communicable Diseases Supreme Council have been announced, BRT reported on Friday.

The decisions are as follows:

As of May 24, 2021, it is recommended that night-time curfew begin between 23:00 and 05:00 every day.

Retail and merchandising services and all services/sectors not specified as closed, may operate between 08:30 and 20:00. Restaurants, cafes, patisseries, buffets and taverns will continue their services between 10:00 and 22:30. Markets will be open between 07:00 and 22:00.

The Sunday daytime curfew will be lifted.

Remaining Closed

Cinema halls, engagement-wedding halls (indoor area), casinos, bars, hookah cafes and halls, indoor children’s playgrounds, massage parlors, spa, open buffet restaurants, clubs, Turkish baths, saunas.

Reopening Dates

Cinemas and indoor playgrounds will be opened on June 3 according to the number of cases; Bars and clubs also will be opened on June 3. Indoor gaming halls and casinos will be opened on June 10.

Birthdays can be celebrated in the open air providing Covid safety rules are observed.

BRTK