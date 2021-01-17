The Supreme Committee on Infectious diseases, announced its new decisions at midnight. Most former decisions remain in place because of the increasing number of local cases of the coronavirus.

While the government ordered a partial curfew from 22:00 at night to 05:00 in the morning from January 17 to January 25, the Supreme Committee ordered that businesses [with some exceptions] be closed until January 31.

The government did not abide by the committee’s decision, and did not impose a daytime curfew, but the committee ordered closure of public and private businesses in its decision announced at midnight.

The committee announced that it decided to tighten the measures due to the increase in cases and transmission among healthcare workers, with the aim of opening the country as of April.

The High Committee decided to suspend some public services from working from 00:01 on January 18, 2021 until 23:59 on January 31, 2021. All essential public services such as police, fire brigade, health, civil aviation, electricity authority, municipalities, Ministry of Finance, Customs and Excise will continue to operate.

The High Committee also closed all businesses in the private sector, except pharmacies, gas stations, bakeries and markets, until January 31. Restaurants and cafes may operate a take-away service only.

The quarantine application for people working in the south and students was also extended until January 31.

The semester break in schools was extended by the Committee until January 31st.

