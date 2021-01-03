The strict measures which were implemented on December 31 following a surge in local cases of the coronavirus, in particular in schools, will be re-evaluated at a meeting of the Supreme Committee on Infectious Diseases on Monday.

In accordance with the measures taken at the committee and approved by the Ministry of Health and announced by both the ministry and the Prime Minister, the partial curfew between 22.00 and 05.00 at night will end if it is not extended at the meeting tomorrow.

The partial curfew decision, which started on December 31, covers this period, including January 4. Health workers, law enforcement officials and people on duty are exempted from this practice. In addition, those who need to go out in an emergency must have permission from the police.

Yeniduzen