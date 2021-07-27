The Higher Committee on Infectious Diseases has announced the latest measures intended to halt the spread of the coronavirus as case numbers have increased this month, Yeniduzen reported.

Curfew

The night-time curfew rule (midnight to 5am) has been extended until 3 August.

Distance Rules

It is obligatory to wear a mask and maintain personal distance (1.5 meters) in all closed-in areas, and if it is determined that the specified rules are not followed, penalties will be applied.

Workplace Rules

Businesses will make arrangements so that the total of customers and employees is 1 person in a maximum of 5 m2. In order to maintain social distance, these businesses have to put the m2 area and the total number of people in the business, including the employee, at the entrance of the business and mark the places accordingly.

In addition, it is obligatory to apply hygiene and disinfection conditions both inside the workplace and at the entrance and exit, and it is the responsibility of the workplace to take and implement these measures.

The rules to be applied will be supervised by the District Police Boards, municipalities and the General Directorate of Police.

Open Space Rules

The mask and distance rule (1.5 meters) also applies in all outdoor areas, and if it is determined that the specified rules are not followed, criminal action will be taken.

Kibris Postasi reports that the committee has ruled that because coronavirus cases numbers have been increasing, the closed-circuit tourism where tourists are monitored by electronic wristband has been canceled as of August 10.

Additionally, unvaccinated customers will not be allowed into nightclubs, bar-clubs and casinos.

Weddings

Events such as weddings and engagement parties may not be held indoors. In addition, the bride and groom and their first-degree relatives will have to take a PCR test 72 hours beforehand.

Unvaccinated people will be requested to have a negative PCR or antigen test performed within the last 72 hours upon entry to many venues.

Infection Rate Statistics

According to the coronavirus data table, between July 13 and July 20, the number of cases increased by 3.44 percent, and the number of local cases increased by 2.88 percent. The number of positive cases in quarantine increased by 7.69 percent, and the number of overseas cases increased by 10 percent.

Among coronavirus patients, those treated in intensive care increased by 100 percent, the number of active cases increased by 17.95 percent, while the positivity rate in the tests was 1.45 percent.

According to the Supreme Committee decisions, the country colors have been updated and these color codes will be applied from 2 August.

Vaccinated persons coming from England (United Kingdom) will be able to enter the country without quarantine until 29.07.2021. Re-evaluation will be made on the specified date.

Yeniduzen, Kibris Postasi