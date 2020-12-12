Six thousand people have requested seats for the ‘three-day charter flights without quarantine’ for New Year’s Eve. In light of the rise in infection rates of Covid-19, the Committee on Communicable Diseases has delayed its response until 16 December.

Meanwhile, the decision to stop unquarantined entries for arrivals of three days or less from abroad has been renewed and will be in force until 23 December. However, the decision will be reviewed on 16 December.

Following the spike of coronavirus cases in the south, unquarantined crossings of less than 24 hours from south to north on production of a negative PCR test have been suspended as of 23.59 on 13 December.

However, the rules for those crossing the border for health, work and education purposes remain the same. All those crossing to and from the south for those purposes may continue to do so and are still required to show a negative PCR test every 10 days.

BRTK