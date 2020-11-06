Responding to the decision to postpone the leadership contest of the ruling UBP for ten months in the middle of the election process, Republican Turkish Party (CTP) Secretary-General Erdogan Sorakın said, “The national Unity Party’s cosy atmosphere and irresponsible actions are the greatest disrespect to the Turkish Cypriot people.“

Sorakın’s statement is as follows:

“In these days, when more than 10,000 workplaces are closed in our country, there are thousands of unemployed people who cannot bring bread to their homes, there is a serious depreciation of TL against foreign currency, debt installments cannot be paid, purchasing power is seriously declining, education and health problems are experienced in these days. The pretense of a rosy situation and its irresponsible behaviour are the greatest disrespect to the Turkish Cypriot people.

“We are not going to interfere with the internal affairs of the UBP, but the reasons for the cancellation of the congress and what happened should be shared with the public“.

Yesterday some grassroots supporters of the UBP expressed their anger at the abrupt cancellation of the second round of the prime ministerial elections, some of whom said they would leave the party.

As reported previously, there is nothing in the Constitution which permits the abandonment of such elections in the middle of the proceedings.

Yeniduzen