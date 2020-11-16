EU High Representative Josep Borrell expressed his regret at the reopening the fenced-off Famagusta suburb of Varosha (Maras) and the statements that contradict the United Nations’ principles on the Cyprus problem.

These actions would only create immense distrust and tension in the region, said Borrell, urging that the decision to reopen Maras be reversed as a matter of urgency.

In a written statement issued on Sunday evening, Borrell said the following:

“Today’s (yesterday’s) developments in Varosha are based on the progress achieved so far, the need for a comprehensive solution and reunification, under the auspices of the United Nations (UN), dialogue is the basis for the swift start of negotiations. It has happened at a time when attempts were made and continued to be done.

“The European Union is ready to play an active role and find lasting solutions by supporting these negotiations.

“The EU is fully committed to finding a comprehensive solution to the Cyprus problem, on the basis of a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation with political equality, within the framework of the UN, in line with the EU establishment and principles.”

“The EU affirms once again the importance of Varosha’s status, in particular as determined by the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions 550 (1984) and 789 (1992). No attempt should be made that does not comply with these decisions. “

“Turkey should contribute to undertaking concrete expression and responsible behavior towards creating a suitable environment for the negotiations is inevitable.”

“The EU’s message is very clear. There is no alternative but a comprehensive solution to the Cyprus problem based on the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

“In this context, we regret the actions and statements that contradict the UN principles for the opening of today’s (yesterday) wired Varosha and a solution to the Cyprus problem. These will cause great distrust and tension in the area and must be taken back urgently.

“A safe and stable environment in the Eastern Mediterranean, mutually beneficial relations and unilateral and multilateral development of cooperation between all parties in the region are in the strategic interest of the European Union (EU)”.

Yeniduzen