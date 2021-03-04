Hairdressers, barber shops, beauty salons and tattooists have opened for business today.

Opening hours are between 8am and 7pm, Kibris Postasi reports.

It has been agreed with the Cyprus Turkish Chamber of Tradesmen and Craftsmen that business owners in this sector will sign a contract which states that they will observe all health and safety rules relating to Covid-19. They include registering the name and address of customers, ensuring customers wear masks on the premises, observing distancing and hygiene rules and so on.

Kibris Postasi