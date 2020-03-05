Latest Headlines

Güzelyurt Open Air Market Gets New Car Park

North Cyprus News - Guzlyurt New Car ParkWork on parking facilities for Güzelyurt Saturday market is nearing completion, local Mayor Mahmut Özçınar has said.

Stating that the landscaping and greening works for the open air market are being completed in stages, Özçınar said that the parking area where small and large vehicles will be parked will be asphalted and open to the public as soon as possible.

He reminded that the Kent Park and new open air market were part of one project. Aside from the shopping area, parking and bicycle paths, there would be an outdoor fitness area, playgrounds and cafes.

Kibris Postasi

