Construction of the “TRNC Irrigation Transmission Tunnel”, has been and put into service with a ceremony, Yeniduzen reported.

The project was initiated to eliminate water shortage issues in the agricultural areas of Güzelyurt and the Mesarya Plain.

Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources Nazım Çavuşoğlu made the first speech at the ceremony, meanwhile Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan attended the ceremony via videolink.

Also attending the ceremony in Güzelyurt were Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay and President Ersin Tatar, who both gave speeches.

The total length of the tunnel is 5,700 metres and is 4.2 metres in diameter. Excavation work, which began in 2018, was carried on round the clock, employing 35 shift workers. Construction costs for the tunnel were 277 million Turkish Lira. Irrigation water from the tunnel will supply 74% of North Cyprus’ arable land water requirements.

Yeniduzen, Kibrissondakika