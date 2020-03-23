The police continue to patrol all districts as part of the measures against the coronavirus outbreak and have taken action against those who did not comply with the rules.

Due to the prohibition imposed by the Forestry Commission against having picnics or barbecues in the picnic areas, precautions were taken by cordoning off picnic areas, putting up signs or closing the entrance gates and these places were inspected throughout the day.

Despite recent warnings against group meetings and sports events to try and stem the spread of the coronavirus, two groups determined to play football on the Yusuf Kaptan field were warned off and dispersed.

Ignoring directives to maintain social distancing, at Kyrenia Old Harbour members of the public were who were wandering about were told by the police to leave the harbour. Those found having picnics in Karmi and Boğazköy were warned and told to go home.

Deputy Prime Minister Kudret Özersay announced on Sunday, that as of midnight on Sunday, a partial curfew will come into force for 14 days. The exceptions are essential visits to the supermarket, hospital, pharmacy, bank and petrol station.

Within this context, some private and public institutions can continue their work, observing the measures they have taken so far, “The public will be banned from visiting, home visiting, sightseeing, picnics, training outdoors and so on”, Özersay stated.

