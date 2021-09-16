A green sea turtle, rescued from a fisherman’s trawling net, has been released back into the wild, BRT reported.

Three weeks ago, the sea turtle was saved from drowning after it was trapped in a fishing net in the Mersinlik district of Karpaz and rehabilitated by the North Cyprus Turtle Protection Association (SPOT) and Meritta sea turtle rehabilitation centre.

Biologist Sude Çelik, who works at the Meritta sea turtle rehabilitation centre, said that the centre, which was established in 2018, has achieved an 85% treatment success for injured sea turtles so far.

Project Manager for SPOT, Dr Robin Snape said that the turtle protection association has been treating injured sea turtles and returning them to the sea for the past 30 years. Since 2018, the association has been working with fishermen.

The rescued green turtle has been fitted with a satellite tracking device so its roaming and feeding places can be tracked.

BRTK