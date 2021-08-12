The Green Peace Movement is suing the government and the Güven Building Cooperative for repurposing the use of land originally destined to be the site of a new hospital in Kyrenia, Yeniduzen reported.

The land which was originally used by the military will now be used to build 105 duplex residences, a restaurant and swimming pool for retired officers, the construction of which has begun.

Numerous trees were felled in around 75 acres of land in the foothills of the Kyrenia mountains in order to build.

The Kyrenia Development Plan allowed for the construction of a new State Hospital, responsibility for which was then transferred to the State Real Estate and Materials Office.

This move has prompted action by Green Peace which represents a number of environmental organisations in the suit against the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Interior and the Council of Ministers and the cooperative.

City Planning Department Director Türkmen Yiğitcan stated that the land in question was previously a “military zone” and that 75 decares of land was leased to Güven Yapı Kooperatifi for 49 years as decided by the Council of Ministers and the Ministry of Interior before the Kyrenia Zoning Plan came into effect.

Yeniduzen also reported that the President of the Building Contractors’ Union, Cafer Gürcafer stated that bids were received from certain companies by invitation for the project which had been leased to the members of the cooperative for 49 years. This act was contrary to the Public Procurement Law, he said.

Yeniduzen