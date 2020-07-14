President Mustafa Akıncı met United Nations Secretary General’s Special Representative on Cyprus Elizabeth Spehar. Akıncı told her that effective cooperation to combat Covid-19 was essential.

President Akıncı also said that the issue of the crossing points, particularly the Lokmacı/Ledra St. crossing, had also been discussed during the meeting.

He said that it was important to both Cypriot communities that the Greek Cypriot side reopened the pedestrian crossing point, located in the heart of Nicosia.

“We are ready to cooperate on this issue,” Akıncı added.

Akıncı said he had also raised the practice by the Greek Cypriot authorities not to allow foreign nationals into the TRNC with Spehar.

“The Greek Cypriot side’s actions are unacceptable and this practice is a violation of the Green Line Regulation,” he said.

The president added that his team was working with the EU and the UN on the issue.

“The United Nations needs to take up this issue seriously,” the president said.

BRT