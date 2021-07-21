Former President Mustafa Akıncı, on social media, commented on the “good news” announced by President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, regarding the construction of a new Presidential Complex and the new parliament building, Kibris Postasi reported.

Akıncı stated that the modest historical building, which Erdoğan referred to as a “British slum“, continues to stand. He emphasised that new buildings can be built whenever necessary, but that it should be done in accordance with the laws and rules, taking into account the priorities of society.

The prestige of states cannot be measured by the magnificence of their buildings, he said.

“Democracy is measured by the respect for freedoms, human rights, law and justice, and the welfare of its citizens“, said Akıncı.

Akıncı’s post on social media is as follows:

“The construction date of the building used as the TRNC Presidency’s office is 1939. A new building was built in 1989 right next to this historical building, which has been carrying its function from Dr. Fazıl Küçük to the present day. This building, which is exactly 50 years younger than the other, was assessed in scientific reports. As it deteriorated and became dangerous, we had to have it demolished in 2018.

“The modest historical building, which has been called a ‘slum’, continues to stand. Undoubtedly, new buildings can be built when necessary, but societies do this by considering their priorities and in accordance with their laws and rules.

As for the reputation of states, it is not measured by the magnificence of their buildings. It is measured by their democracy, respect for freedoms, human rights, law, justice, and the welfare of their citizens“.

Kibris Postasi