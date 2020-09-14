The General Assembly convened an extraordinary meeting to discuss the Infectious Diseases Law proposal. Lawmakers are talking about the law and the process.

The Amendment Law proposal grants the Ministry of Health the authority to regulate itself in line with the decisions taken by the scientific committees and the sanctions to be applied in case of violation of these regulations; thus it is aimed to control the spread of infectious diseases quickly and with minimal damage.

During the meeting, the government came in for some heavy criticism of its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

DP Chairman Ataoğlu:

Chairman of the Democratic Party (DP) Fikri Ataoğlu pointed out the importance of the law prepared, and pointed out the necessity of this study from the first day.

Asking about the policy to be followed regarding the cases until the new pandemic hospital building is completed, Ataoğlu emphasised that there was no strategy or plan for the reopening of the country, and the country was in a “terrible” state.

“What will the government do at this stage, is a shutdown planned? Asking whether you will design a policy by looking at social media? ”Ataoğlu stated that while the pandemic hospital was being built, there were no doctors, nurses and preparations for the new hospital.

Asking whether the employment of unqualified health workers actually works, Ataoğlu stated that the Minister of Health went door to door and looking for volunteer health workers out of desperation.

Ataoğlu stated that this was what was being said on the street. He noted that trust in the state was lost, and the people were harmed due to the government’s intolerable attitude.

People Do Not Care About The Presidential Elections But Their Own Health

Stating the view that the government “played three monkeys” on economic issues, Fikti Ataoğlu pointed out that the number of bankruptcies will increase with the incorrect decisions made by the government.

Stating that the opening of the schools had been a “fiasco“, Ataoğlu said that the measures were delayed in higher education.

There was also a brief quarrel between Ataoğlu and Education Minister Nazım Çavuşoğlu, who spoke during his statements regarding higher education.

Reminding that they made a proposal to postpone the election for one year, as Fikri Ataoğlu stated that there will be less participation in next month’s elections.

Ataoğlu said, “Everyone’s cause is not the presidential election, but their own health.” He added that the postponement of the election could also be discussed.

DP Chairman Ataoğlu stated that there are not only criticisms but also suggestions, and emphasised the importance of those being taken into consideration.

