The competent authorities should petition for EU aid under the Financial Aid Regulation, leader of the CTP and presidential candidate Tufan Erhurman has said.

Pointing out that the European Union has created a fund of 25 billion euros for member states to meet health needs and to counter economic losses. He said:

“We are not in the ‘member state category’, but there is a Financial Aid Regulation in effect to contribute to our social and economic development. At the moment, we are facing serious problems both in the field of health and throughout the economy due to coronavirus, and the social and economic damage that this creates is obvious. In this context, our competent authorities need to contact EU authorities without delay and communicate our demands on health in general, our socio-economic needs in general”.

Yeni Duzen