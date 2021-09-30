The Communal Democracy Party (TDP) has filed a lawsuit with the Supreme Administrative Court regarding the government’s decisions and practices concerning state electricity authority Kib-Tek.

Yeniduzen reported that a statement issued by the TDP said that the lawsuit was filed regarding “decisions and practices that are illegal regarding the purchase of fuel without tender, that endangers the health of the public by allowing the delivery of fuel which is over safety limits, and jeopardize the future of the institution and the environment”.

TDP Chairman Cemal Özyiğit and lawyer Boysan Boyra made statements on the subject in front of the Registrar’s Office.

President Özyiğit, arguing that Kıb-Tek is deliberately immersed in a way to make it more impoverish and pushing it towards privatization”, TDP leader Özyiğit said. He added, “We are trying to put a stop to the policies that endanger the health, institution, environment and the future of society with its decisions and practices specific to Kıb-Tek”.

Claiming that the fuel purchased without tender contains tonnes of water and used engine oil, which was endangering public health, Özyiğit claims that, currently there are 450,000 Euros worth of damage to the generators and that the fine of 237,000 US$ against the TPIC company for supplying contaminated fuel has not been imposed.

Özyiğit said, “The financial damage caused by the government to the institution and the state is close to one million dollars”.

He went on to say that, “As the TDP, we went one step further than rhetoric and opened this case. No one should risk the public’s health, and society’s assets should not be deliberately sunk. We have fulfilled our social responsibility and from now on, the word will be in the court. The TDP will continue to be the assurance of public health and institutions”.

