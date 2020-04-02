A party of 28 German tourists flew home at 2am this morning after 14 days quarantine, the Minister of Tourism and Environment Unal Üstel, said.

The tourism minister also expressed regret that they had had to leave the TRNC under such conditions and hoped that one day they would return.

The bodies to two elderly German tourists who died from the coronavirus were placed in the plane’s cargo hold.

Noting that 878 German, French and Polish citizens were returned to their countries last week, Üstel said that after returning to their countries, the tourists had written and published letters praising North Cyprus.

Saying “health first, then the economy”, Üstel stated that the government keeps health at the front of everything it does and it is working on new measures for the near future.

“First of all, we are obliged to bring our country to a healthy and safe position”, the tourism minister said.

Kibris Postasi