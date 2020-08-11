The water level at the Geçitköy reservoir is at its lowest. Reportedly water levels fell to the point that the water pumps could not function.

Water levels have continued to fall while repairs are made to the offshore pipeline running from Turkey that supplies the reservoir.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, together with the Water Department and the Turkish State Water Service (DSI), had to alter the way the water pumps work. Due to the alteration and maintenance work, the entire region was left without supply from the Geçitköy reservoir for three days. After the repairs were made, water resumed in part from area to area.

The Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources Dursun Oğuz stated that the water reserve is at 3.8 million cubic metres and that the daily need for water is 93,000 cubic metres. He clarified that in order to cover the daily water needs, 73,000 cubic metres of water comes from the reservoir and around 20-25,000 cubic metres from other local water sources.

Stressing that if there are no problems in the coming days, Oğuz said that the repair works to the offshore pipeline are continuing as normal and that water from Turkey will start flowing to North Cyprus either at the end of August or the beginning of September.

Oğuz went on to say that there are water shortages in Famagusta because of a technical problem. The Water Department as well as the DSI workers are trying to solve the problem, Oğuz said, adding that the main reason that water has not yet been supplied to some areas is due to low pressure.

Kibris Gazetesi