GCs Ask North Cyprus for Seed Potatoes

North Cyprus News - PotatoesFrost and excessive rainfall have damaged Greek Cypriot seed potatoes planted in January, therefore North Cyprus has been asked to send its own seed potatoes to the South.

Turkish Cypriot Potato Producers’ Association Engin Halkseven said that on 17 February, seed potatoes planted in the North will be sent across the border under the Green Line Regulation.

He noted that in North Cyprus, potatoes were sown in February and as a result have not suffered any weather damage. The Greek Cypriots plant their potatoes earlier to provide for the European markets and have been caught out by the bad weather, said Halkseven.

Kibris Postasi

