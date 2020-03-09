Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Kudret Özersay has condemned the Greek police resorting to violence against Turkish Cypriots at the Lokmaci border crossingon Saturday morning.

On Saturday, 150 Turkish Cypriot protesters gathered at the barriers at the pedestrian checkpoint in Nicosia. There were 200 Greek Cypriots on the other side of the barriers who had joined in the protest against the closure of the crossing point.

Greek Cypriot police used tear gas to repel the Turkish Cypriots protestors and struck some with batons. A number of Turkish Cypriot protesters and journalists were injured and taken to hospital.

Unite Cyprus Now, which was one of the co-organisers of the protest, tweeted that while they and other organisations had agreed not to push through the barrier and to hold a peaceful protest. However, some did try to force their way through the barriers.

President Mustafa Akinci, on social media, said that the Greek Cypriot police had used unnecessary force.

Deputy Prime Minister Kudret Özersay issued the following statement:

“I condemn the Greek Cypriot political leadership, who exhibits all kinds of intolerance in order not to share a single penny with us economically, to use violence against our citizens. Once again they have shown how “civilised” and “European” they are.

We are taking the necessary initiatives, but especially the European Union’s attitudes that try to legitimise this mistake implicitly, are unacceptable.”

Kibris News Agency, Cyprus Mail