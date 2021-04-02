A gala night for the TV series “Once Upon a Time in Cyprus”, was held at the Rauf Raif Denktaş Culture and Congress Centre in Famagusta. The Turkish produced series covers the plight of the Turkish Cypriots on the island between 1963-1974.

The event, which was the topic of much discussion before being held was controversial because it broke the current health rules about public assembly and night-time curfew.

Yeniduzen reports that prior to the event taking place, police and special ops units took extraordinary measures in the area. Guests were scanned with a metal detector at the entrance to the theatre.

Only those on a special guest list were admitted to the theatre, the names of those who attended were recorded and current negative PCR test results were required for entry.

Ministers including Turkish Vice-President Fuat Oktay, President Ersin Tatar, Prime Minister Ersan Saner, the Chief of Police and the Speaker of the Assembly were among those who attended the gala.

Meanwhile, the CTP Youth organisation reported the event to the General Directorate of Police because the gala was held in violation of the pandemic rules.

