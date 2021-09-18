LGC News logo

Funeral Held For 28-Year-Old Woman

  • 4 seconds ago

North Cyprus News - Buse Aksay
The funeral of 28-year-old Buse Aksay, who died on Thursday evening after suddenly becoming ill, was held on Friday at Ağırdağ Cemetery, Yeniduzen reported.

The young woman who fell ill at her father’s workplace, was taken to Kyrenia State Hospital and then transferred to Nicosia State Hospital, where despite all efforts to save her, she died.

The autopsy report stated that she died from a pulmonary embolism.

A large crowd including many members of her family attended the funeral. Also present were President Ersin Tatar, Prime Minister Ersan Saner and Health Minister Ünal Üstel.

