The funeral for Mehmet Ceyhan will be held at Lapta Cemetery today after funeral prayers that will be performed after noon prayers at the lower Lapta Mosque.

The body of 24-year-old Mehmet Ceyhan, who was overcome by rough seas while attempting to rescue a friend who also died at Alagadi beach, was found on the 5th day of the searching by the coast guard and his family.

Kibris Postasi