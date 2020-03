A full curfew will be imposed between 21.00-06.00 beginning tommorow, Deputy Prime Minister Kudret Özersay has announced.

This follows the decision made by the TRNC Cabinet.

Özersay said: “We have announced that municipalities have the authority to close markets and there will be prosecution for those who do not observe hygiene and distance rules”.

Grocery stores will be closed from 20.00 onwards while preparations are underway for aid packages.

Yeni Duzen