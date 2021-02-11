The search for escaped prisoner Alexander Satlaev, continues.

The Russian national who was charged with sexual assault and stealing cash from a woman’s purse, escaped from the Central Prison on Monday night.

Satlaev was recorded on home security cameras in Ciklos and was then spotted in Lapta, following which searches were made of the regions.

Latest reports say that he had been last sighted near Jasmine Court Hotel in Kyrenia.

Police and Special Operations teams, which have been working hard to find the fugitive prisoner. Since the latest sighting they have concentrated their search efforts in this area as of this morning. Sniffer dogs and drones are also being used in the search.

Update: Yeniduzen has reported that the search for fugitive Alexander Satlaev returned to the Lapta region this afternoon.

Security camera footage was scanned at the Kyrenia Tourism Port, where the Satlaev was seen. According to information obtained from reliable sources close to the police, a white vintage van picked up the fugitive from the marina at 11.00. Upon receiving information that the fugitive had been seen in Lapta, the police returned Lapta.

Kibris Postasi, Yeniduzen