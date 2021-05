Petrol and diesel prices went up from midnight on Friday, Yeniduzen reported.

Price List Per Litre

Unleaded 98: up from 6.17 TL to 6.64 to TL

Unleaded 95: up from 6.07 TL to 6.51 to TL

Euro Diesel: up from 5.61 TL to 6.04 TL

Paraffin: up from 5.61 TL to 5.95 TL

The price increases were decided by the Council of Minister and published in the official gazette.

Yeniduzen