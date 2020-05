The price of fuel went down by 40 kuruĊŸ per litre at midnight on Monday. Price reductions per litre are as follows:

Unleaded 95 octane down from 5.36 to 4.96 TL

Unleaded 98 octane 5.46 to 5.06 TL

Euro Diesel 4.96 to 4.56 TL

Paraffin 4.90 to 4.50 TL

Yeniduzen