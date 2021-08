Fuel prices have been reduced by 10 kuruş per litre following a decision made by the Council of Minister at a meeting held on Monday, Yeniduzen reported.

The new prices per litre are as follows:

98 Octane – 7.50 TL

95 Octane – 7.35 TL

Eurodiesel – 6.81 TL

Kerosene – 6.57 TL

Yeniduzen