The cost of fuel will rise again from midnight tonight.

The Cabinet previously approved price increases on fuel on May 7 and May 28, Yeniduzen reported:

Price per litre:

95 Octane – 6.96 TL

98 Octane – 7.09 TL

Euro Diesel – 6.52 TL

Kerosene – 6.37 TL

Yeniduzen