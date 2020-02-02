Latest Headlines

French Aircraft Carrier Deployed to Cyprus

13 mins ago
French Rafale fighter aircraft

Greek news sources have announced that joint military activities have begun with the French ‘Charles De Gaulle’ aircraft carrier between Crete and Cyprus.

Two French jet fighter aircraft ‘Rafale’ class were flying over South Cyprus at noon.

Greek news sources reported that the planes arrived in the region at Larnaca and left the region in the direction of Paphos after flying over the Troodos mountains.

It was also stated that the planes returned to the aircraft carrier located on the border of the 8th parcel located in the so-called South Cyprus Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and north of the point where the Turkish drillship ‘Yavuz’ was operating

Reports said that the flights are expected to continue in the coming period.

Kibris Postasi

