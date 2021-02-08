The Ministry of Health announced that PCR tests will continue to be available for employees in business sectors which are permitted to remain open.

Today, free PCR tests will continue to be given to employees in businesses that serve basic needs such as markets, pharmacies, bakeries, butchers, petrol stations.

According to this, testing is available in the Nicosia Fair Area between 08.00-16.00

Kyrenia Lymosun Culture House between 08.00-16.00

Famagusta State Hospital between 08.00-16.00

Cengiz Topel Hospital between 09.00-14.00

Iskele Municipality Indoor Wedding Hall between 11.00-16.00

Famagusta Arena Sports between 08.00-16.00

Güzelyurt Health Centre between 09.00-12.00

Yeniduzen