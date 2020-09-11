The Ministry of Health is offering free PCR testing in Kyrenia. According to the information given by the Ministry of Health, a free PCR testing will be carried out by Ministry of Health teams at the Kyrenia Tourism Port between 13.00 and 18.00 today.

It was also stated that “There were positive cases among those who went to some crowded entertainment places in the Kyrenia region, especially those who went to these places in the last 14 days can benefit from the free PCR test by coming to the health cubicles to be set up at the port.”

Yeniduzen’s report does not specify if the tests are available to non-TRNC citizens [Ed].

Yeniduzen