Latest Headlines

Free PCR Tests Offered Today

4 seconds ago
0 Less than a minute

North Cyprus News - Testing for Covid-19The Ministry of Health is offering free PCR  testing in Kyrenia. According to the information given by the Ministry of Health, a free PCR testing will be carried out by Ministry of Health teams at the Kyrenia Tourism Port between 13.00 and 18.00 today. 

It was also stated that  “There were positive cases among those who went to some crowded entertainment places in the Kyrenia region, especially those who went to these places in the last 14 days can benefit from the free PCR test by coming to the health cubicles to be set up at the port.” 

Yeniduzen’s report does not specify if the tests are available to non-TRNC citizens [Ed].

Yeniduzen

Related Articles

Photo of 22 New Cases of Covid-19 Reported Today

22 New Cases of Covid-19 Reported Today

12 hours ago
Photo of Tatar Visits Ship Laying New Undersea Waterpipes

Tatar Visits Ship Laying New Undersea Waterpipes

14 hours ago
Photo of Unions Demand Rotating Work System

Unions Demand Rotating Work System

22 hours ago
Photo of 19 Covid-19 Patients Transported to Turkey

19 Covid-19 Patients Transported to Turkey

22 hours ago
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker