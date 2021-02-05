The Ministry of Health announced on Thursday evening that free PCR testing had been resumed.

According to the statement made by the Ministry of Health, PCR tests are available at the following venues:

Nicosia Fair Area 08.00-16.00, 7 days a week

Leymosun Culture House, Kyrenia between 08.00-16.00, 7 days a week

Famagusta State Hospital

Cengiz Topel Hospital, Ecevit Street, Yesilyurt – Weekly

Güzelyurt Health Centre 09.00-14.00 every day on weekdays

Iskele Municipality Indoor Sports Hall 11.00-16.00 today only and between 08.00-16.00 on weekdays on other days.

In addition, it was reported that PCR test will begin in Famagusta Municipality Arena Sports Hall as of Monday.

Citizens who go for a test are asked to comply with social distancing hygiene and mask rules.

