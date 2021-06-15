A free rapid antigen testing service supplied by private laboratories, has been set up by the Ministry of Health, Yeniduzen reported.

The new system has been launched in response to the increasing demand for testing as transitions south across the border have increased.

Applications must be made online at https://basvuru.lab.gov.ct.tr/?signup=true

Those wanting a test will be directed to private laboratories in all districts. Test results can be obtained online from the Ministry of Health at https://basvuru.lab.gov.ct.tr/

The system has been installed to avoid crowding at testing centres, Nicosia PCR and Antigen Test Centres Specialist Filiz Uzun said.

Uzun said, “I have been observing that the numbers have increased in our centres in the last few days. There is no PCR obligation, especially for children who will receive a report card and those who will cross south. Antigen tests can also be made”, she said.

The Ministry of Health has agreements with 40 different laboratories.

Here is how to apply for a test:

Login to the Ministry of Health web page. https://saglik.gov.ct.tr/ Go to the Rapid Antigen Test Online Application option from the Online Services section and register on the page that opens.

After registration, a password will be instantly sent to your mobile phone to continue the process. This password will login to the system. After this entry, a User Code/Username and Password will be sent to the mobile phone again. After re-entering the page online with the User Code/Username and Password sent to the mobile phone, you will be shown from which private laboratory you will test. The test will be done free of charge by visiting to the relevant private laboratory. This test result will be obtained from https://basvuru.lab.gov.ct.tr/

