A fox which was spotted at the top of a minaret at the Başpınar mosque in Lapta has been trapped by nature conservationists.

The head of Taskent Nature park Kemal Basat said that the fox had accessed the inside the minaret in Lapta through a door which had been left open. “What would have happened if a child had gone up there?”, he asked.

The trapped fox, which had a dislocated hind leg, was suffering from hypothermia and was in a state of shock, will be kept in care for two to three weeks and then will be released into the wild.

Kibris Postasi